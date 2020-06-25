Don’t forget danger of coronavirus after July 4, says coronavirus response leader

Tom McCabe. Photo: Supplied Supplied

Norfolk must remember the danger of coronavirus when further easing measures begin next week, the head of the county’s response group has said.

Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday many businesses, including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and hotels, will be able to open as of July 4, in the largest easing measures since the country went into lockdown.

In response to the announcement, Tom McCabe, chairman of Norfolk’s strategic co-ordination group (SCG), said there must be a common sense approach to keep everyone safe.

Mr McCabe said: “We know a lot of people were waiting for the easing of lockdown announced on Tuesday and will be looking forward to seeing friends and family again. Now as we leave lockdown we must remember that the virus is still dangerous: We have to keep doing the right things to avoid spreading Covid 19.

“This means sticking to two metres distancing where we are able, washing our hands regularly, wearing face coverings in public and working from home whenever possible.”

The prime minister also announced a reduction in the two-metre social distancing rule to “one metre-plus”.

The new guidance will also allow friends and families from two households to meet indoors and stay overnight.

People ‘shielding’ due to their health also received news that from July 6 they would be allowed to meet with up to groups of six outside their home or form a support bubble if in a single adult household.

Then as of August 1 those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable would be advised they would no longer need to shield.

Mr McCabe added: “By following this common sense approach we will help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe - and hopefully mean that we don’t need to go back to a more restrictive lockdown.

“Here in Norfolk, we’ll be looking carefully at all the national guidelines and information published between now and July 4, and will be working with partners to ensure the people of Norfolk have the information they need to stay safe and secure.”

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, has throughout the pandemic urged a cautious approach and will next week discuss new details of the county’s local outbreak control plan, which has been produced to deal with any new, localised outbreaks.