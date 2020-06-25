Search

Advanced search

Don’t forget danger of coronavirus after July 4, says coronavirus response leader

PUBLISHED: 11:23 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 25 June 2020

Tom McCabe. Photo: Supplied

Tom McCabe. Photo: Supplied

Supplied

Norfolk must remember the danger of coronavirus when further easing measures begin next week, the head of the county’s response group has said.

Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday many businesses, including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and hotels, will be able to open as of July 4, in the largest easing measures since the country went into lockdown.

In response to the announcement, Tom McCabe, chairman of Norfolk’s strategic co-ordination group (SCG), said there must be a common sense approach to keep everyone safe.

Mr McCabe said: “We know a lot of people were waiting for the easing of lockdown announced on Tuesday and will be looking forward to seeing friends and family again. Now as we leave lockdown we must remember that the virus is still dangerous: We have to keep doing the right things to avoid spreading Covid 19.

More: Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

“This means sticking to two metres distancing where we are able, washing our hands regularly, wearing face coverings in public and working from home whenever possible.”

You may also want to watch:

The prime minister also announced a reduction in the two-metre social distancing rule to “one metre-plus”.

The new guidance will also allow friends and families from two households to meet indoors and stay overnight.

People ‘shielding’ due to their health also received news that from July 6 they would be allowed to meet with up to groups of six outside their home or form a support bubble if in a single adult household.

Then as of August 1 those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable would be advised they would no longer need to shield.

More: Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

Mr McCabe added: “By following this common sense approach we will help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe - and hopefully mean that we don’t need to go back to a more restrictive lockdown.

“Here in Norfolk, we’ll be looking carefully at all the national guidelines and information published between now and July 4, and will be working with partners to ensure the people of Norfolk have the information they need to stay safe and secure.”

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, has throughout the pandemic urged a cautious approach and will next week discuss new details of the county’s local outbreak control plan, which has been produced to deal with any new, localised outbreaks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Living the dream - coastal resort in Norfolk among the top 10 most in demand

The beach at Caister, one of Britain's most desirable seaside locations according to Rightmove Picture: Nick Butcher

Restaurants post-lockdown bite back as diners rediscover appetite for eating out

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest is set to appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Council warns drivers to note car park times after drivers were locked in

The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk men caught in ‘middle of nowhere’ in Wales with 10,000 illegal pills

Nicholas Singleton. one of two Norfolk drug couriers caught shipping nearly 10,000 Xanax tablets with a potential street value of £50,000 through Wales Picture: Gwent Police

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

Center Parcs announces reopening date - but spa and pool will stay closed

Center Parcs is reopening but not its subtropical swimming pool complex. Pic: Archant

Man who had indecent images of children warned to prepare for prison

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Plans are ploughing ahead for East Anglia’s ‘only agricultural show of the year’

The 2020 Normac farm machinery demonstration is expected to go ahead on September 16 near Downham Market, assuming lockdown restrictions continue to ease. Picture: Ian Burt