Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 06:46 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 08 August 2020
A Hollywood actor was a surprise diner at a family-run pizza company while on holiday in Norfolk.
Tom Hardy, who has starred in Star Trek, The Revenant and Peaky Blinders, paid a visit to The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale last Friday.
Jon Hemming, director of the business, said the Oscar nominated actor ordered several Margherita pizzas, a garlic mushroom pizza and a cheesy garlic bread.
The A-lister also asked Mr Hemming advice on where to go in the area.
But Mr Hemming said it “took a couple of minutes for us to realise who he was” as the actor was wearing sunglasses and a hat.
Mr Hemming said: “He was very friendly. He was happy for us to take the photo but asked us not to post on social media for a week, which we respected.”
The Wood Fired Food Co launched three years ago and serves sourdough pizzas.
They cater for weddings, events and at campsites all over the East Anglia region.
