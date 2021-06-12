News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'The most amazing day' - Social club raises £2,000 for Alzheimer's Society

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 8:08 AM June 12, 2021   
Toftwood Social club charity coffee morning

There were busy scenes at the Toftwood Social Club on Wednesday - Credit: Submitted

A Norfolk social club raised almost £2,000 - and is still raising more - on Wednesday, in a charity fundraising morning fuelled by coffee and cake.

“We had the most amazing day raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, [and] a fabulous turn out from the local community as well as family and friends,” said Sandra Eglington, bar supervisor at Toftwood Social Club in Dereham.

Toftwood Social Club cake at charity fundraising morning

A delicious range of cakes was on offer at the Toftwood Social Club on Wednesday - Credit: Submitted

“With their generosity, we raised an amazing £1912 and we still have money coming in, so fingers crossed we can get to £2,000.”

Cakes at a charity fundraising morning at the Toftwood Social Club

A delicious range of cakes was on offer at the Toftwood Social Club on Wednesday - Credit: Submitted

“We would like to say a big thank you to Callie Skelton from Tesco Dereham for all her help and support."
 
She added: “All being well, our next coffee morning is in September and we will be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support - we have a huge target to beat.”

Toftwood Social Club charity coffee morning

There were busy scenes at the Toftwood Social Club on Wednesday - Credit: Submitted

The non-profit social club raised more than £1,000 at its Macmillan coffee morning last September. 

You may also want to watch:

Campaign
People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Danny Enifer, Fox and Hounds, Weasenham, Norfolk

Pub for sale after landlord dies of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A herd of cows on a country path off Common Road in Hemsby in June 2020.

Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

Video

New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from the 2017 Folk in a Field Festival. Picture: ADAM LAZZARI

Coronavirus | Video

'No chance of rescheduling' - July events in jeopardy if lockdown extended

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus