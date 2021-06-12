Published: 8:08 AM June 12, 2021

There were busy scenes at the Toftwood Social Club on Wednesday - Credit: Submitted

A Norfolk social club raised almost £2,000 - and is still raising more - on Wednesday, in a charity fundraising morning fuelled by coffee and cake.

“We had the most amazing day raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, [and] a fabulous turn out from the local community as well as family and friends,” said Sandra Eglington, bar supervisor at Toftwood Social Club in Dereham.

A delicious range of cakes was on offer at the Toftwood Social Club on Wednesday - Credit: Submitted

“With their generosity, we raised an amazing £1912 and we still have money coming in, so fingers crossed we can get to £2,000.”

A delicious range of cakes was on offer at the Toftwood Social Club on Wednesday - Credit: Submitted

“We would like to say a big thank you to Callie Skelton from Tesco Dereham for all her help and support."



She added: “All being well, our next coffee morning is in September and we will be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support - we have a huge target to beat.”

There were busy scenes at the Toftwood Social Club on Wednesday - Credit: Submitted

The non-profit social club raised more than £1,000 at its Macmillan coffee morning last September.