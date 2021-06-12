'The most amazing day' - Social club raises £2,000 for Alzheimer's Society
- Credit: Submitted
A Norfolk social club raised almost £2,000 - and is still raising more - on Wednesday, in a charity fundraising morning fuelled by coffee and cake.
“We had the most amazing day raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, [and] a fabulous turn out from the local community as well as family and friends,” said Sandra Eglington, bar supervisor at Toftwood Social Club in Dereham.
“With their generosity, we raised an amazing £1912 and we still have money coming in, so fingers crossed we can get to £2,000.”
“We would like to say a big thank you to Callie Skelton from Tesco Dereham for all her help and support."
She added: “All being well, our next coffee morning is in September and we will be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support - we have a huge target to beat.”
The non-profit social club raised more than £1,000 at its Macmillan coffee morning last September.