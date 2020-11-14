Search

Advanced search

Todd’s magic moment is the answer to the puzzle in new Norwich City sticker book

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 November 2020

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

It was a moment that will live long in the memory of people across Norfolk - and in particular one lad from Dereham.

The roar when Todd Cantwell slotted home to give Norwich City breathing space over reigning champions Manchester City was deafening - a noise Canaries fans across the county yearn to one day hear again.

The Dereham Deco scored the second in a famous 3-2 victory over the mega-rich Mancunians in September 2019, before reeling off with glee to celebrate in front of the Carrow Road faithful.

And this joyous moment, the highlight of what was a disappointing season overall, has been immortalised in a brand new feature of the second ever official Norwich City sticker book.

The City midfielder’s celebrations are the focus of a jigsaw page of the new book, which will see eight stickers combine to create the unforgettable picture in full A4 glory.

Sticker-hunters can look out for numbers 223 to 230 in their packs - the final page of the book - to complete the jigsaw and reveal the moment that will live forever in the memories of Norwich City fans far and wide.

And it is one that lives long in the memory of the player himself, who speaking last year said just how much it meant to him at the time.

“I remember looking up and I saw tears coming from everyone,” he said of the famous goal back in October 2019.

He added that his goal brought about an emotional reaction from his parents, who were watching from the stands.

He said: “They have to pinch themselves on Saturdays when they’re watching, especially during that Manchester City game.”

And for Norwich City fans, the wait is almost over to start completing your collections, with independent shops stocking both the books and the packs of stickers from Monday, November 16.

Empty books cost £1, while the same price will buy you a pack of five stickers.

You may also want to watch:

As well as being available in shops, these items can also be ordered online from PinkUnShop.co.uk and once the latest lockdown is over they will also be stocked in the official Norwich City store at Carrow Road and the Fan Hub in the city centre.

On your marks...

Collectors, on your marks, get set, GO!

From Monday, November 16 the second Norwich City sticker book is officially available in a shop near you.

Costing £1 for a pack of five stickers, you can now get truly stuck into your collection by visiting independent newsagents and shops near you.

And just like last year, vouchers will be printed in your newspaper EVERY DAY entitling you to a pack completely free of charge.

Redeemable from all retailers selling the stickers, the vouchers will appear in all daily and weekly paid-for titles - and look out for double days as well.

And if you don’t have the time to visit a shop, you can order stickers from PinkUnShop.co.uk, while the book can also be ordered from Norwich City’s official shop.

There are 320 stickers to collect, including 25 shinies, so what are you waiting for? Get stuck in!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

Coastguards are hunting for a windsurfer who has gone missing at Hunstanton Beach. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field

The DPD driver had to be rescued by a tractor. Photo: Carole Gidney

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

Coastguards are hunting for a windsurfer who has gone missing at Hunstanton Beach. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

Todd’s magic moment is the answer to the puzzle in new Norwich City sticker book

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

‘It was intense’ - How tourism bosses in Norwich fared amid staycation boom

Nick Hanington and Chantal Verlinden have re-opened the Elm Hill pontoon for canoe rental business Pub and Paddle. Picture: Nick Butcher

Extra £1.5m to support homeless people helped with housing during Covid lockdown

Norwich City Council has been awarded more than £1.5m to help prevent rough sleeping. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Search for shed launched as mental health need soars

Ray Winder, chairman of the North Walsham Men's Sheds, which are appealing for a new home in the town. With Ray are some of the items the group has made. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY