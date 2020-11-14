Todd’s magic moment is the answer to the puzzle in new Norwich City sticker book

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

It was a moment that will live long in the memory of people across Norfolk - and in particular one lad from Dereham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The roar when Todd Cantwell slotted home to give Norwich City breathing space over reigning champions Manchester City was deafening - a noise Canaries fans across the county yearn to one day hear again.

The Dereham Deco scored the second in a famous 3-2 victory over the mega-rich Mancunians in September 2019, before reeling off with glee to celebrate in front of the Carrow Road faithful.

And this joyous moment, the highlight of what was a disappointing season overall, has been immortalised in a brand new feature of the second ever official Norwich City sticker book.

The City midfielder’s celebrations are the focus of a jigsaw page of the new book, which will see eight stickers combine to create the unforgettable picture in full A4 glory.

Sticker-hunters can look out for numbers 223 to 230 in their packs - the final page of the book - to complete the jigsaw and reveal the moment that will live forever in the memories of Norwich City fans far and wide.

And it is one that lives long in the memory of the player himself, who speaking last year said just how much it meant to him at the time.

“I remember looking up and I saw tears coming from everyone,” he said of the famous goal back in October 2019.

He added that his goal brought about an emotional reaction from his parents, who were watching from the stands.

He said: “They have to pinch themselves on Saturdays when they’re watching, especially during that Manchester City game.”

And for Norwich City fans, the wait is almost over to start completing your collections, with independent shops stocking both the books and the packs of stickers from Monday, November 16.

Empty books cost £1, while the same price will buy you a pack of five stickers.

You may also want to watch:

As well as being available in shops, these items can also be ordered online from PinkUnShop.co.uk and once the latest lockdown is over they will also be stocked in the official Norwich City store at Carrow Road and the Fan Hub in the city centre.

On your marks...

Collectors, on your marks, get set, GO!

From Monday, November 16 the second Norwich City sticker book is officially available in a shop near you.

Costing £1 for a pack of five stickers, you can now get truly stuck into your collection by visiting independent newsagents and shops near you.

And just like last year, vouchers will be printed in your newspaper EVERY DAY entitling you to a pack completely free of charge.

Redeemable from all retailers selling the stickers, the vouchers will appear in all daily and weekly paid-for titles - and look out for double days as well.

And if you don’t have the time to visit a shop, you can order stickers from PinkUnShop.co.uk, while the book can also be ordered from Norwich City’s official shop.

There are 320 stickers to collect, including 25 shinies, so what are you waiting for? Get stuck in!