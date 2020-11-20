Search

Advanced search

Canaries stars face Twitter abuse to highlight issue of bullying

PUBLISHED: 21:18 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:23 20 November 2020

Todd Cantwell and Alex Tettey read a series of real abusive tweets about themselves in support of Anti Bullying Week. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Todd Cantwell and Alex Tettey read a series of real abusive tweets about themselves in support of Anti Bullying Week. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Two Norwich City stars have been faced with derogatory posts on Twitter in an effort to highlight bullying.

Todd Cantwell in action for Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTodd Cantwell in action for Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Todd Cantwell and Alex Tettey volunteered to read a series of real abusive comments about themselves taken from the social media platform in a video in support of Anti Bullying Week.

Entitled Mean Tweets the pair responded to the posts in the short film before backing the campaign that aims to show how bullying can have a devastating impact on those who experience it.

Todd Cantwell responds to tweet in video in support of Anti Bullying Week. Picture: Norwich CityTodd Cantwell responds to tweet in video in support of Anti Bullying Week. Picture: Norwich City

MORE: Anti-Bullying Week - How Norfolk youngsters are standing up to intimidation

Alex Tettey was faced with anonymous tweets including ‘Tetts is a nice guy but **** at football’. Another states ‘Alex Tettey is quite remarkable. Remarkable in that he has managed to get promoted to the Premier League with Norwich twice, despite not being able to play football’.

Taking most of the messages in good humour, the midfielder said: “It was quite tough to read about these tweets.

“We do read these as players. We are human beings, it affects us. So whoever is behind this, please just stop.”

Todd Cantwell was confronted with a series of foul-mouthed abusive posts including one stating ‘Todd Cantwell is a **** pass it on’.

Alex Tettey responds to tweet in video in support of Anti Bullying Week. Picture: Norwich CityAlex Tettey responds to tweet in video in support of Anti Bullying Week. Picture: Norwich City

He said: “If you don’t know me I don’t think you can tweet something like that. If you know me and think I’m a **** then I just have to own that. That says a lot about the person that has tweeted that.”

Backing Anti Bullying Week, which has been highlighting the issue this week using the hashtag #UnitedAgainstBullying, he added: “I think it is important during a tough time like this that we really knuckle down and spread positivity because it is a tough time for a lot of people.

Alex Tettey with fellow Norwich City player Emiliano Buendia. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlex Tettey with fellow Norwich City player Emiliano Buendia. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“I am interested to understand why someone feels they can tweet something nasty about someone else without having any consequence to it. It’s something that social media accounts need to look into because I don’t agree with it.

“For me, the message is just try to spread positivity and always remember there is someone on the end of your tweet.”

MORE: Youth group to go online with anti-bullying conference

It is not the first time a Canaries star has thrown his weight behind an anti bullying camapign.

In 2015 then club captain Russell Martin made a starring role in a short film created by Norwich-based anti-bullying group GR8 AS U R.

The 10-minute film, A Kick in the Grass, showed the problems faced by a child who starts at a new primary school, and shows Martin in a dream sequence helping the football-obsessed pupil.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

The 'Hotel Inspector' Alex Polizzi and Robin Twigge on the TV presenter's second visit. Pic: EDP

Two more year groups sent home from high school after Covid cases

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Man accused of being drunk in charge of a car at garage off A47

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Devastated’ Mumba urged to bounce back from City heartache

Norwich City youngster Bali Mumba is out with a knee injury until the new year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd