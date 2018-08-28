Mental health ambassador to share findings from prestigious fellowship visit

Mental health ambassador for Lowestoft, Tod Sullivan, during his time in America. Pictures: Tod Sullivan Archant

A Lowestoft man will share his findings from a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip to the USA researching a global issue.

Tod Sullivan, Lowestoft’s first Mental Health Ambassador, was one of just eight people from East Anglia to have been awarded a prestigious Churchill Fellowship earlier this year.

And next Wednesday, December 19, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Mr Sullivan will be sharing his “Fellowship learning” as part of a special event at Sams Coffee House in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft.

A spokesman for the event organisers said: “Tod recently travelled to the United States as part of his Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellowship.

“This is the first chance to hear him discuss his entire experience, share his thoughts and the ways in which we can apply learning locally.”

Refreshments will be available at this free event, but it is essential to book tickets via www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/feedback-mental-health-16058389334