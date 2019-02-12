‘Let’s make it as special as he was’ – Norwich City player calls on fans to pay tribute to Denver Clinton

Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell is calling on fans to lead a special tribute to little “superhero” Denver Clinton who lost his battle with cancer last week.

The midfielder is asking fans at the match against Bristol at Carrow Road on Saturday to take part in a minutes’ applause for Denver, who passed away on February 14 following a brave fight which touched the hearts of people around the world.

Tributes have poured in for the four-year-old, from Mattishall near Dereham, who was labelled a “superhero” by everyone who knew of his battle.

Calling out to Norwich fans to give their own tribute to Denver, Cantwell, himself from Dereham, asked them “to what they do best”.

On Twitter he said: “The 4th minute of the game I would like to have a minutes applause in the name of Denver Clinton, a beautiful boy taken far too soon! Let’s make it as special as he was!”

The community in Denver’s home town worked hard to raise funds and awareness for him following his diagnosis in May 2018 and clubbed together to hold events in his honour after his parents received the devastating news in November that he was no longer responding to treatment.

Cantwell was involved, carrying Denver onto the pitch at Norwich City’s Boxing Day game so the youngster could place the match ball.

Among those who sent their best wishes to Denver were The Voice judge Olly Murs and former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who recorded special messages video for him, and the boxer Billy Joe Saunders, who invited Denver to one of his fights and was present at one of the final major events in support of the family, Denver’s Superhero Walk.

His mum, Wanda Le Anne Clinton, made the heartbreaking announcement of Denver’s death on the Denver’s Journey Facebook page, which 6,000 people joined the support the family.