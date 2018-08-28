Search

Toaster was behind a kitchen fire in Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 11:56 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 23 November 2018

Cooper Road, North Walsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Archant

A toaster is believed to have been behind a fire which broke out at a home in North Walsham.

Fire crews from Stalham and Aylsham were called to the incident in Cooper Road at 9.55am this morning (November 23).

Firefighters wore masks and used hoses to put out the blaze. No-one is believed to have been hurt in the fire.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We had two appliances attending a kitchen fire. It was a toaster fire, I believe, at a private property. We were there from 10am until 10.41am.”

Afterwards, crews used thermal image cameras to check the fire was completely out and positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the property of smoke.

