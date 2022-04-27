TK Maxx and Home Sense recall products after safety concerns
An aroma diffuser and a specialty cheese are among the items that retailers have recalled due to safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Everfresh Natural Foods has asked customers to return its Sprouted Stem Ginger Cake because of an issue with the product's packaging.
The cake contains pecan nuts, which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to pecans.
Customers with nut allergies should return the product to the store it was bought from for a full refund.
Product details
Everfresh Sprouted Stem Ginger Cake
Pack size: 350g
Batch code: 2833
Best-before date: October 17, 2022
Allergen: pecans (nuts)
An aroma diffuser available at TK Maxx and Home Sense has been recalled due to the risk it could cause an electric shock.
The Eshaan four-in-one diffuser power supply has been found to potentially cause electric shocks and it does not meet the requirements of current electrical safety regulations.
The product was on sale at the stores between November 2021 and February 2022.
People who have purchased the faulty product can return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Product description
Aroma diffuser available in three colours: lightwood, grey and dark wood. The product was on sale in TK Maxx and Home Sense stores between November 2021 and February 2022.
Barcode: 5060420795134
Model number: PINVO-24065
A specialty cheese has been recalled due to a labelling error.
Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd is recalling Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese because it contains egg, which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
The cheese, which is sold at a number of food stores and delicatessens in the UK, can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.
Product details
Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese
Pack size: 180g
Use-by date: 28 May 2022
Allergen: egg