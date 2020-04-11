Title-winning shirt and Wembley momentos auctioned by past and present City players

Marco Stiepermann, right, celebrating the Championship title triumph with his Norwich City team-mates at Villa Park at the end of last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans have the chance to bid for some special keepsakes in aid of good causes during football’s suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

Current Canaries player Marco Stiepermann is auctioning the shirt he wore as Daniel Farke’s team won 2-1 at Aston Villa to wrap up the Championship title on the final day of last season.

And former City winger Elliott Bennett is also putting up two of his prized possessions, his boots and matchday programme from the Canaries’ Championship play-off final success at Wembley in 2015.

Bennett, now at Blackburn Rovers, was an unused substitute as City beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to earn promotion as he continued rebuilding his career after a serious knee injury.

He scored three goals in 79 games after signing from Brighton in 2011 and was sold to Blackburn in January 2016 - where he now plays alongside former City team-mate and 2015 player-of-the-season winner Bradley Johnson, who is raising funds towards a £1million appeal for personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff.

Elliott Bennett celebrates with City's coaching staff at full-time of the 2015 play-off final win at Wembley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Elliott Bennett celebrates with City's coaching staff at full-time of the 2015 play-off final win at Wembley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bennett posted a photo on his @EBenno88 Instagram account saying: “I am auctioning my programme and play-off final boots from 2015 with @NorwichCityFC to try and raise funds for @bradleyjohnson_4 and @dexblackstock23 fund-raising efforts to help get PPE to the people that need it most during this difficult time.

“Please comment with your bids and the highest bid by 9pm tonight (Monday) will win.”

In a similar vein, Stiepermann is putting his title-winning shirt from last season to auction, with bidding open until Friday afternoon.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has scored 11 goals in 95 games since joining from Greuther Furth in 2017 and played an integral role in last season’s success.

Funds raised from the German’s auction will be split between City’s charity partner, the Community Sports Foundation, and the Players Together fund set up by Premier League players in aid of NHS Charities Together during the coronavirus crisis.

Stiepermann posted on his @Stiepi18 Instagram account, saying: “I’m auctioning off my signed match shirt from the Villa promotion game. A special shirt from my career!

“Will donate 50 percent to Community Sports Foundation and 50 percent to our #PlayersTogether campaign to support Covid-19 campaigns. To enter, private message me on Instagram. Highest bidder will win it!

Marco Stiepermann, left, lifts the Championship trophy with Timm Klose in front of the Norwich fans at Villa Park in May 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Marco Stiepermann, left, lifts the Championship trophy with Timm Klose in front of the Norwich fans at Villa Park in May 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“Will close auction on Friday evening at 5pm. Good luck and please only serious offers!”

