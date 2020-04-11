Search

Advanced search

Title-winning shirt and Wembley momentos auctioned by past and present City players

PUBLISHED: 14:51 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 13 April 2020

Marco Stiepermann, right, celebrating the Championship title triumph with his Norwich City team-mates at Villa Park at the end of last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Marco Stiepermann, right, celebrating the Championship title triumph with his Norwich City team-mates at Villa Park at the end of last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans have the chance to bid for some special keepsakes in aid of good causes during football’s suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

Current Canaries player Marco Stiepermann is auctioning the shirt he wore as Daniel Farke’s team won 2-1 at Aston Villa to wrap up the Championship title on the final day of last season.

And former City winger Elliott Bennett is also putting up two of his prized possessions, his boots and matchday programme from the Canaries’ Championship play-off final success at Wembley in 2015.

Bennett, now at Blackburn Rovers, was an unused substitute as City beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to earn promotion as he continued rebuilding his career after a serious knee injury.

He scored three goals in 79 games after signing from Brighton in 2011 and was sold to Blackburn in January 2016 - where he now plays alongside former City team-mate and 2015 player-of-the-season winner Bradley Johnson, who is raising funds towards a £1million appeal for personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS staff.

Elliott Bennett celebrates with City's coaching staff at full-time of the 2015 play-off final win at Wembley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesElliott Bennett celebrates with City's coaching staff at full-time of the 2015 play-off final win at Wembley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bennett posted a photo on his @EBenno88 Instagram account saying: “I am auctioning my programme and play-off final boots from 2015 with @NorwichCityFC to try and raise funds for @bradleyjohnson_4 and @dexblackstock23 fund-raising efforts to help get PPE to the people that need it most during this difficult time.

“Please comment with your bids and the highest bid by 9pm tonight (Monday) will win.”

MORE: City skipper’s personal reason for helping set up NHS fund

In a similar vein, Stiepermann is putting his title-winning shirt from last season to auction, with bidding open until Friday afternoon.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has scored 11 goals in 95 games since joining from Greuther Furth in 2017 and played an integral role in last season’s success.

Funds raised from the German’s auction will be split between City’s charity partner, the Community Sports Foundation, and the Players Together fund set up by Premier League players in aid of NHS Charities Together during the coronavirus crisis.

Stiepermann posted on his @Stiepi18 Instagram account, saying: “I’m auctioning off my signed match shirt from the Villa promotion game. A special shirt from my career!

“Will donate 50 percent to Community Sports Foundation and 50 percent to our #PlayersTogether campaign to support Covid-19 campaigns. To enter, private message me on Instagram. Highest bidder will win it!

Marco Stiepermann, left, lifts the Championship trophy with Timm Klose in front of the Norwich fans at Villa Park in May 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMarco Stiepermann, left, lifts the Championship trophy with Timm Klose in front of the Norwich fans at Villa Park in May 2019 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“Will close auction on Friday evening at 5pm. Good luck and please only serious offers!”

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

- Keep up to date with community efforts during the pandemic in our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Most Read

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Tributes paid to former nurse and ‘Mrs Cricket’ of Swaffham

L-R, Michael and Sharon Payne with their sons Jasper and Alec. Picture: Payne family

More than 80 coronavirus patients discharged from Norfolk hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Met Office yellow weather warning: risk of flooding and thunderstorms

Met Office issue yellow warning for parts of Norfolk. Photo: Met Office

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man lounging in hammock on roof applauded for ‘social distancing’

The man was spotted lounging in a hammock above a house in Oriel Way, Gorleston. PHOTO: Jake Filby

Nursery owners fear they may not re-open after pandemic

Traquinas Childcare in Thetford have been supporting families during the coronavirus pandemic despite being forced to close. Photo: Carla Ferreira

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Norfolk hospital sends home first ICU coronavirus survivor

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Father’s emotional plea for support after son is hospitalised by scooter crash in Thailand

Alexander Naylor is in hospital following a scooter crash in Thailand. Picture: Lloyd Naylor

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
Drive 24