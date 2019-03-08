Search

'Tireless' community heroes to be championed at annual council awards

PUBLISHED: 12:19 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 19 August 2019

Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2016 at The Space. Community Group of the year award. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2016 at The Space. Community Group of the year award. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography

Angela Sharpe Photography

Community heroes have the chance to be nominated for a council's annual awards.

Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2016 at The Space. Volunteer of the year.Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2016 at The Space. Volunteer of the year.

The Broadland Community at Heart Awards have opened for the fifth year.

The yearly awards celebrate the district's volunteers, businesses, individuals and community groups.

This year's ten categories include: Inspiration of the Year, Young Person of the Year, Carer of the Year, Environmental Champion of the Year, and Good Neighbour or Friend of the Year.

"There are many individuals and groups in Broadland who work tirelessly to improve the lives of those around them," said council chairman Karen Vincent.

"Over the past four years we have had some fantastic winners and nominees, so I can't wait to see this year's shortlist and learn more about the incredible work they do."

Nominations close on Sunday, September 29 and all shortlisted nominees will be invited to an awards evening, with winners receiving £250 towards a chosen community or voluntary organisation.

They will also be entered into the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, at OPEN on Thursday, December 5.

To nominate someone, visit www.broadland.gov.uk/heart or by email heart@broadland.gov.uk. Paper forms can also be collected from and returned to Broadland's libraries from next week.

- For more information visit the Broadland Community at Heart Awards website.

Stars of Norfolk nominations

Entry for this year's 13 categories is now open, with nominations welcomed for:

- Carer of the Year;

You may also want to watch:

- Young Person of the Year;

- Sporting Achievement of the Year;

- Education Champion of the Year;

- Outstanding Act of Bravery of the Year;

- NHS Person of the Year;

- Fire and Rescue Person of the Year;

- Police Person of the Year;

- Community Champion of the Year;

- Team or Community Group of the Year;

- Charity Fundraiser of the Year;

- Cultural or Arts Person of the Year and

- Unsung Hero or Heroine of the Year.

To make a nomination, visit the OPEN awards nomination page.

You can also send your completed nomination form to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney, c/o Jessica Frank-Keyes, Eastern Daily Press, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Appeal after 74-year-old goes missing from village home

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Roger Gibbard, 74, who has gone missing from his home in Brancaster. Picture: Norfolk Police

Person escapes bungalow fire in early hours

Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling the blaze at a property in Watton early this morning (Monday, August 19). Photo: Google Streetview

