'Tireless' community heroes to be championed at annual council awards

Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2016 at The Space. Community Group of the year award. Picture: Angela Sharpe Photography Angela Sharpe Photography

Community heroes have the chance to be nominated for a council's annual awards.

Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2016 at The Space. Volunteer of the year. Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2016 at The Space. Volunteer of the year.

The Broadland Community at Heart Awards have opened for the fifth year.

The yearly awards celebrate the district's volunteers, businesses, individuals and community groups.

This year's ten categories include: Inspiration of the Year, Young Person of the Year, Carer of the Year, Environmental Champion of the Year, and Good Neighbour or Friend of the Year.

"There are many individuals and groups in Broadland who work tirelessly to improve the lives of those around them," said council chairman Karen Vincent.

"Over the past four years we have had some fantastic winners and nominees, so I can't wait to see this year's shortlist and learn more about the incredible work they do."

Nominations close on Sunday, September 29 and all shortlisted nominees will be invited to an awards evening, with winners receiving £250 towards a chosen community or voluntary organisation.

They will also be entered into the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards, at OPEN on Thursday, December 5.

To nominate someone, visit www.broadland.gov.uk/heart or by email heart@broadland.gov.uk. Paper forms can also be collected from and returned to Broadland's libraries from next week.

- For more information visit the Broadland Community at Heart Awards website.

Stars of Norfolk nominations

Entry for this year's 13 categories is now open, with nominations welcomed for:

- Carer of the Year;

- Young Person of the Year;

- Sporting Achievement of the Year;

- Education Champion of the Year;

- Outstanding Act of Bravery of the Year;

- NHS Person of the Year;

- Fire and Rescue Person of the Year;

- Police Person of the Year;

- Community Champion of the Year;

- Team or Community Group of the Year;

- Charity Fundraiser of the Year;

- Cultural or Arts Person of the Year and

- Unsung Hero or Heroine of the Year.

To make a nomination, visit the OPEN awards nomination page.

You can also send your completed nomination form to EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney, c/o Jessica Frank-Keyes, Eastern Daily Press, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.