Simple steps to get your garden ready for spring

With spring showing signs of arriving, dusting down those tools and getting outside in your garden has never seemed more exciting following a long winter in lockdown.

Gardener Ellen Mary, from Norwich, said there is always a lot to do at this time of year and is encouraging people to grab their boots and gardening tools.

She said: "As the days gently warm up and we see a little more sunshine, the birds will be singing and bulbs will be blooming to bring some much needed cheer.

"Spring is the month we most seem to look forward to, it brings so much hope as the growing season kicks off."

She given us some simple tips to get our gardens ready for spring.

Tools

"If you stored your gardening tools over winter, give them a clean up so they are in good condition for the year ahead.

"Pests and diseases can overwinter on dirty tools and in old pots or seed trays, so wash them down before you start using them again.

"Hand tools will be put to good use now as will your spade, fork and hoe."

Jobs

"From sowing seeds to getting on top of weeds, spring is a very busy time for gardeners.

"Take it one step at a time, try not to feel overwhelmed and just do whatever you can so that you enjoy each and every process.

"Remove weeds and mulch your borders if needed, clean your patio or decking, start to mow the lawn on a high setting before you gradually trim it lower over the weeks ahead.

"Sweep up any remaining leaves to store for leaf mulch and take some time to observe the changes and listen to the bird song, it’s very good for your wellbeing."

Plants

"Spring is mainly about sowing seeds for the year ahead, but as the weather warms up, there will be bedding plants, perennials and herbs that can be planted outside.

Ellen Mary, from Norwich, has said to plant summer flowering bulbs, corms and tubers. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Always make sure they have been ‘hardened off’ before planting out and that there are no more frosts due so your plants don’t struggle.

"Plant summer flowering bulbs, corms and tubers such as gladiolus, lilies, peonies, dahlias and crocosmia for a colourful summer to look forward too."