News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Timmy Mallett spotted cycling through Norfolk on UK painting tour

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:32 PM July 30, 2022
Timmy Mallett during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four

Former children's star Timmy Mallett has been in Norfolk this week - Credit: PA

He's famous for his catchphrases and appearing on TV, but former children's presenter Timmy Mallett found another 'utterly brilliant' way of spending his time as he visited Norfolk this week.

The Wacaday star has been seen travelling the Norfolk coast as part of a cycling and painting journey across the UK.

Mallett is painting a picture on every day of his trip around Britain, since first beginning his trek in London in March.

The 66-year-old reached Norfolk last Saturday (July 23), painting a picture in Wells, and has since been making his way through the county.

The star has visited Brancaster beach, Cromer, the Broads, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

On his Twitter page on Friday (July 29), Mallett was seen chatting to locals outside the Pier Hotel in Gorleston where a scene in the 2019 hit film Yesterday was filmed.

Mallett's journey began in London on March 17 and his trek has taken him from far-reaching locations such as Land's End up to the Highlands in Scotland.

Most Read

  1. 1 Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire
  2. 2 Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash
  3. 3 Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village
  1. 4 Police hunt driver after hit-and-run in Norfolk village
  2. 5 School apologises for sudden teacher changes at end of term
  3. 6 Award-winning city centre chippy closes
  4. 7 4x4 truck and quadbike stolen as thieves target outbuildings around Norfolk
  5. 8 Do you dare explore the paranormal in the city's hidden tunnels?
  6. 9 Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby
  7. 10 Council under fire for spending £20,000 on wicker corgis for jubilee

Mallett is now thought to be working his way through Suffolk as he concludes his final leg of his journey back to the capital.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Red Arrows at Lowestoft Air Festival in 2012. Picture: James Bass

Skygazing

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Field Barn Cottage in Wood Norton, Norfolk, which is on the market with Brown&Co for offers over £650,000

Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
John Turner and Stephen Bett

Ex-police chief accused of 'spite' in bizarre row over wall of hay bales

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon