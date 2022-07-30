Timmy Mallett spotted cycling through Norfolk on UK painting tour
- Credit: PA
He's famous for his catchphrases and appearing on TV, but former children's presenter Timmy Mallett found another 'utterly brilliant' way of spending his time as he visited Norfolk this week.
The Wacaday star has been seen travelling the Norfolk coast as part of a cycling and painting journey across the UK.
Mallett is painting a picture on every day of his trip around Britain, since first beginning his trek in London in March.
The 66-year-old reached Norfolk last Saturday (July 23), painting a picture in Wells, and has since been making his way through the county.
The star has visited Brancaster beach, Cromer, the Broads, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.
On his Twitter page on Friday (July 29), Mallett was seen chatting to locals outside the Pier Hotel in Gorleston where a scene in the 2019 hit film Yesterday was filmed.
Mallett's journey began in London on March 17 and his trek has taken him from far-reaching locations such as Land's End up to the Highlands in Scotland.
Mallett is now thought to be working his way through Suffolk as he concludes his final leg of his journey back to the capital.