New beer aiming to get people talking launches on World Mental Health Day

Charlie Hodson (left) and David Holliday have launched the special Time to Talk beer to mark World Mental Health Awareness Day. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

A new beer aiming to get people talking, while also providing a much needed boost for those in the hospitality industry, has been launched to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

Charlie Hodson (left) and David Holliday have launched the special Time to Talk beer to mark World Mental Health Awareness Day. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Time To Talk (TTT), is a new 4.4pc hoppy amber ale made by Moon Gazer Ales using Norfolk Maris Otter and British hops.

Launched on October 10, the beer aims to raise awareness for the need for conversations and the importance of mental health in everyday life.

A proportion of every bottle or pint of TTT sold will also go towards Hospitality Action which supports those in the hospitality industry.

The ale is the result of collaboration between Charlie Hodson, an ambassador for Hospitality Action and David and Rachel Holliday of The Norfolk Brewhouse, which makes Moon Gazer Ales.



Mr Hodson said: “Some might think that alcohol and mental health should never be entwined and from personal experience I totally agree. Excessive alcohol consumption is never going to be the answer. But to simply share a pint or two when we can talk and listen and support each other that’s the important part.

“At the same time, we can bring much needed awareness to Hospitality Action which is at the core of our industry.”

In recognition of TTT’s aim to get people talking, the normal Moon Gazer branding has been redesigned to feature two hares as opposed to just one on the beer’s label.

Mr Hodson said: “As we all know, a little conversation can save lives and that truly is where the magic of healing can begin.”

David Holliday, co-founder of Norfolk BrewHouse, said: “The hospitality sector is usually so vibrant and social,that’s what it revolves around, so when you take that away, the impact is so stark.

“If through the beer we can get people talking and sharing then that is great – there is professional help out there but often a simple chat can help so much.”

TTT, will be available in pubs and shops throughout Norfolk from November, any businesses wishing to stock the beer should contact The Norfolk Brewhouse.