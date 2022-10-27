Rachel Moore: Please, please stop massacring our language

For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove before appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday Morning. Picture date: Sunday March 13, 2022. - Credit: PA

We spoke too soon. Chatting with a colleague on Tuesday about fads, rubbish short-lived buzz words and the infiltration of nonsense jargon into everyday language, we joked we’d probably never hear the meaningless phrase “levelling up” again.

Hours later, Michael Gove made another cabinet comeback, as levelling up secretary.

It’s back, but we’re still befuddled about what it means.

Invented in 2019 in the Tory party manifesto, apparently it is a policy to reduce economic imbalances across the country and social groups.

We might call that a miracle.

As we scoffed at the news, in came an email from someone I’d never met, who was “reaching out” to me, swiftly followed by one from another stranger, opening his message with, “Hey.”

All the above prompted hefty pounding on the delete button and my 11th quiet scream of the day about how our language and communications were being massacred.

EDP reader Lynne Hubbard, of Downham Market, in her brilliant letter to the editor yesterday received a standing ovation in my office.

She wrote about three modern expressions that drove her up the “proverbial wall” and always annoy her when said or read. Only three, Lynne?

Her Room 101 words were “my bad” - one of my top 10, too, Lynne – people offering a “tea” rather than a “cup of tea” and saying “yay” when a simple “yes” will suffice.

Your letter, Lynne, made my day. So much, I went on to compile a list of more words and phrases that have unnecessarily crept into common vocabulary, or are regularly wrongly used, that make me cringe, wince and, sometimes, scream.

At the top is “reach out”, which literally makes the hairs on my arms stand up, closely followed by using ‘of’ instead of ‘have.’

“Must of, should of, would of…’ It is unfathomable how anyone over 16 could make this error and continue to. They must have been corrected at some point in their lives.

A close third is the aforementioned ‘literally.’

To be ‘literally dead/having a nightmare/on a rollercoaster/paralysed’ you must be doing literally what you say you are doing, so, if you’re “literally dead,” you are dead.

The rest, in no order, but equally irksome in their use are:

1. Starting a sentence or paragraph with ‘so,’ increasingly heard in TV and radio interviews in answer to a question. “So, yay, I literally jumped out of my skin.”

2. “With all due respect” - there never is. If anyone says this, they think you are a nincompoop and have no regard for you or any opinion you might have.

3. “Hubby,’ Anyone who refers to their husband as “hubby” makes me wince.

4. ‘At this moment in time’, ‘I, personally’, ‘I was thinking to myself’, ‘at the end of the day’, ‘24/7’ and ‘it’s not rocket science.’ They should all be banned.

5. ‘Fairly unique’ – it is or it isn’t.

6. Any corporate speak and jargon, that, when uttered, has the same effect as an A level student throwing strings of big words into essays in the hope it will make them appear part of the clever club.

Why invent words when there are plenty already?

For example, incentivise is made up and creeping in everywhere. Then we’re all expected to understand what ‘leverage’, ‘ideation,’ ‘siloed’ and ‘scalability’ mean.

‘Silver bullet,’ ‘baked in’, ‘upskill’ and optimise are up there with the worst, with touch base, blue sky thinking, kicking the can down the road and throwing people under buses.

Sandpit sessions? Are we in nursery?

7. Snowflake used as a term of abuse against young people.

8. Woke, commonly viewed as an insult, but to be woke you need to be devoted to understanding social justice and actively taking a stand, so an all-round good egg really.

How much language and vocabulary has changed is highlighted by the BBC’s centenary celebrations and old clips.

Clear effective communication always wins, for everyone to understand and feel included.

Why meddle with what works?

What is happening in our council chambers?



Council staff in Norfolk are being shielded by senior staff because of councillors’ poor behaviour to “avoid uncomfortable and sometimes upsetting scenes.”

What the heck is happening in the council chamber?

We don’t know if it’s happening at Broadland or South Norfolk council because they share a workforce, but the bad behaviour “impacting morale” among staff was revealed in a peer review.

As a young reporter, exposure to surprising councillor conduct of at meetings was a given. Fisticuffs broke on out at certain election counts and we witnessed some extraordinary episodes, but none that could be described as “upsetting scenes.”

There’s never an excuse for bad behaviour.

There’s little I would agree with Jacob Rees Mogg about; however, he is known for his impeccable manners and courtesy. Manners doesn’t maketh man or woman, but it goes a long way.

It’s not a measure of decency but it is of conduct and treating everyone with courtesy.

These are public bodies, elected by the public and funded by the public.

We expect and deserve better behaviour in open chambers, with no blame culture and finger pointing or whatever upsetting scenes are being played out.

They should be named and held to account if their conduct is preventing people from doing the jobs they are being paid for from the public purse because of their lack of control.