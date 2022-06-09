OPINION: If nurses pick up the phone then we can ban all hospital visitors 

Opinion

A man visiting his father in hospital - Rachel Moore says visitors are the bane of medical staff at hospitals and should be banned - Credit: Getty Images

Hospital doors are among the last to open for visitors as Covid restrictions relax.

Not that there’s continuity among hospitals, with each marching to its own beat when, if and how many visitors are allowed access to patients.

Kirstie Allsopp, of property and crafting fame, is outraged, waging a campaign against any restrictions.

She has been winding others up to voice their opposition to hospitals hanging on to tight rings around their wards, keeping at bay the public, their germs, unwelcome habits, and, most likely their biggest motivator, their complaints.

Patients need to see family and friends for their wellbeing, she says.

They perk up and improve quicker if they see their loved ones.

Granted, sick people need advocates and eyes and ears to ask questions on their behalf, monitor their progress and condition.

No one knows what ‘normal behaviour’ is for an ill person than those who know them well. What might be normal for a medic might be the opposite in reality, and vice versa, so the seriously ill need someone in their corner.

All valid, commendable and understandable points. Being separated from someone you love when they are ill, had surgery or admitted for tests for some mystery complaint is agonising, especially if the phone rings out on the ward every time you try to make contact and find out what’s going on.

But, like so many the situations, the real issue isn’t the rules and boundaries, it’s the people that break them that make authorities tighten their stand.

Anyone who has been in hospital or visited a relative or friend has seen the hell and havoc visiting time and visitor behaviour cause for other patients and staff.

Ask anyone who works in a hospital and they’ve seen it all. Nothing surprises them about visitor behaviour. The mind boggles.

Requests for just two visitors at a time often means 12, crowded around a bed, sitting on the blankets with shoes on the covers, bored children tearing up and down wards having running races, skidding around other people’s beds and hospital trollies, visitors turning ward TVs up to full volume, practically throwing ward parties cracking open the crisps and fizzy pop.

Then there are the family rows, the swearing and shouting and insult hurling.

The visitors who treat ward staff like their own personal helpers, bringing in their own expectations, delivering orders and the “can you just….get me another chair/fill the water jug/change her gown” are the bane of medical staff’s life.

And they have to suck up and ignore those who think that shouting the loudest for ‘service’ will put them front of the queue.

Then there’s the amorous reunions between couples.

Now they have to put up with people resorting to deception and disguise to sneak to see patients under the ‘only two named visitor’ rules, lying and hiding behind facemasks pretending they are sisters, brothers or named authorised visitors.

Personally, I’d keep all visitors out of hospitals. They take in infections and viruses and cause havoc.

The last thing I’ve wanted to endure during hospital stays are people popping in, expecting conversation and entertainment, however much I love them.

Being ill demands peace, retreat and rest, difficult enough in noisy over-lit wards without the Addams Family congregating in the next bay inconsiderate to whoever is ailing around them.

The day hospitals stopped flowers being allowed by beds is the day a national visitor ban should have been implemented, alongside an efficient appointment system for the loved ones of the seriously ill so they can access doctors for regular updates.

But if hospitals want to keep visitors out of the way, they need to meet their side of the bargain by communicating with relatives, answer the phone when it rings and have open contact with relatives via the phone or email.

If visitors want access to their loved ones, they need to conduct themselves with consideration and respect to everyone once through the doors.

Why are we a nation so hung up on home ownership?

We are obsessed with buying houses, the value of those houses and the status of being a homeowner.

People believe it’s interesting to drone on about how much their houses are worth, how much they paid, profits and equity in their houses…..yawn.

A new government scheme announced yesterday will, allegedly, make it easier for renters with small deposits to buy their own home, as if they are being gifted the holy grail and a universal dream.

Lower-paid workers will being able to use their housing benefits to buy homes in “benefits to bricks” better way for £30 billion housing benefit to be spent.

Owning stuff is an obsession of the British, much to the amusement of our continental counterparts who simply don’t understand our fascination with mortgages and making renters feel like second class citizens.

Speak to many twentysomethings and they don’t want to be tethered by mortgages and view owning homes more as a shackle than freedom.

Since Margaret Thatcher’s Right to Buy in the early 1980s, the pressure to buy has been immense.

For some, property is investment, but for others it’s a millstone that restricts them living a full life.

It’s time we stopped judging an individual’s status, success and worth to society by what they own and have accumulated