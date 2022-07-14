OPINION: Time to accept Camilla as a jewel in the royal crown

Opinion

HRH the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2008 - Credit: Archant

Back in July 1981, like most 17-year-old young women at that time, I was fully signed up to Diana-mania, intrigued by the new princess marrying her (much) older prince.

The story was sold, with extra syrup, as our own British fairy-tale, which, we soon learned later, more resembled a living nightmare of a marriage of (in)convenience that had been engineered by royal elders.

We all know the tragic outcome, an ending none of us could have envisaged as we were perfecting our doe-eyed Diana peers from beneath our flicked-up fringes.

More than four decades through the right royal soap opera, the woman Diana called the “Rottweiler” has become as bewitching.

Once the most hated and reviled woman in Britain as the third person in the marriage, Camilla, the woman who will be by Prince Charles’ side when, and if, he becomes king as Queen Consort, has become a jewel in the royal crown. An all-round top woman.

Women would once spit at Camilla in supermarkets and she is said to have laid low at home for a year as the nation vented its spleen at the woman who would, had royal tradition and expectations been different, have been his first-choice bride.

Guilty of going with the flow back then, the whole story felt grubby and horrifying in equal measure.

By all accounts, both were thoroughly miserable in their first marriages, and eventually made their own happy ever after, comfortable in their ‘second chapter’.

But what had Camilla got to offer compared to saintly Diana?

As it turns out, a huge amount. With the Duchess of Cambridge, she is the other canon in chief royalty’s armoury.

Diana might have broken the royal mould with her humanitarian crusades and uncustomary royal warmth and humanity, but Camilla, is proud to call herself a feminist, actively working with domestic violence charities and women’s causes.

She flies the flag for women, highlighting the work of domestic violence charities for more than seven years, and vows to continue to as Queen Consort.

Working to remove the taboo of domestic violence and acknowledging that people can still love the people that abuse them, believing it’s their fault, she has emerged as a real campaigner.

She is a great female supporter, especially embracing those who come from behind, gain confidence and make a difference.

Since her wedding to Prince Charles in 2005, she has become patron or president of more than charities. Including charities for health, literacy, supporting victims of rape and sexual abuse and domestic violence, empowering women; food; animals and heritage, and the arts.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement in February 1981 - Credit: PA

She has inherited some charities from the Queen, including Barnardo’s, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, and The Royal School of Needlework.

But still some people hang on to the marriage breaker and wicked stepmother view, refusing to see, as she turns 75, her contribution is far wider and deeper than making an old man and future king happy.

Everyone who knows the Duchess of Cornwall speaks of her warmth, humour, down to earth normality and the real connections she makes with people. She seems great fun, a straight talker who likes a laugh and a drink and doesn’t take herself seriously.

She was born privileged and lives the most gilded of lives – it comes with the title. She can’t help where she was born. It’s the contribution that she makes that matters.

It’s time people pushed old ‘she’s to blame for everything’ prejudices whipped up by hysterical media aside – or at least give her a chance.

Camilla is credited for shifting her image from pariah to popular royal, as if it was a contrived effort to make people like and accept her after the media portrayal of a princess ‘wronged’

But she’s simply got on with the job.

It’s time to stop being churlish and look again at Camilla today and what she is doing rather than what we were told nearly 30 years ago.

If all that fails, she can’t be all bad because she adopted two rescue dogs which makes her a top woman in my book.

Name and shame public servants

More than 1,000 children – think about that huge number - were sexually exploited throughout at least 30 years – focus on the length of time too - in Telford, Shropshire, while police and council officials stood by and did little.

One thousand children? How?

All that unnecessary suffering and children’s deaths that could have been prevented if West Mercia police had “done its most basic job”, according to findings published this week.

The pain, humiliation and suffering that those children suffered in child sexual exploitation that “thrived” for decades , partly because because of fears that investigations into Asian men controlling young girls and children by sweets, cigarettes, alcohol and mobile phones as “loverboys” would “inflame racial tensions”.

The media has rightly given voices to victims, but where are all those public servants who turned blind eyes?

Where are those police officers and highly paid council officials whose job it was to protect and save these children? Living in comfort on big fat pensions from the public purse knowing what they contributed to.

Never has there been such a valid case for naming and shaming those who allowed such atrocities to be inflicted on children and did nothing.