Time running out to donate school clothes for uniform bank

PUBLISHED: 21:08 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:24 11 August 2019

Nicole Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Brad, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Time is running out to donate school clothes to help families who struggle with uniform costs.

The Taverham and Drayton School Uniform Bank has a collection point at the Tesco superstore on Fakenham Road in Drayton until Tuesday, August 13.

Good quality new and used items of school clothing, with or without logos, including jumpers, cardigans, polo shirts, shirts, skirts, shorts, trousers, gingham dresses, tights, PE kit, school bags and plimsolls can be donated.

The uniform bank was started this summer by mother-of-two Stacy Bradley to help children going to school this September.

It was started to help youngsters who will study at Ghost Hill Infant and Junior School, Nightingale Infant and Nursery School, Taverham Junior School, Taverham High School, Drayton Junior School and Drayton Infant School.

Other drop-off points are the Red Lion pub and KT Estate Agents in Drayton.

