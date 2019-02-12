Local playgroup celebrates tenth anniversary with fundraising bid

Poringland playgroup has celebrated its 10th anniversary of providing childcare to the local community.

Based at Poringland Village Hall, the group has grown from having 12 children on their books in 2009, to taking care of more than 250 children.

The playgroup, run by Time Childcare, now employs 15 members of staff and as they celebrate a decade of childcare they hope to raise funds of £3000 to improve the communal garden area.

Donations would go towards improving the safety of the outdoor area and buying new play apparatus for the children to enjoy.

All the children and employees have access to the garden, which the playgroup said benefits them educationally and recreationally.

On the group’s JustGiving page they said: “The benefits for children’s learning, development and well-being are well researched.

We want to ensure we are making the most of what we have.”

