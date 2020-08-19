Search

Time capsule buried in wall as YMCA community hub project reaches halfway point

PUBLISHED: 11:40 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 19 August 2020

Sisters Amelie and Cora Bailey, nine and five, and YMCA chief executive officer, with the time capsule which was buried in the YMCA community hub, which will be in the old Jubilee Hall on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: YMCA Norfolk

Poems, drawings, stories and YMCA memorabilia have been hidden for future generations in a new community hub.

An artist's impression for the new look Jubilee Hall. Pic: YMCA.An artist's impression for the new look Jubilee Hall. Pic: YMCA.

The time capsule was put in a false wall at Jubilee Hall, on Aylsham Road in Norwich, which is being developed by the YMCA charity.

Memories for the object were collected from YMCA clients and staff from across Norfolk.

The £2m community hub will feature a café, soft play centre and Ofsted-registered nursery.

Tim Sweeting, YMCA chief executive officer, said: “YMCA has been in Norfolk for over 165 years and has a long and varied history. We are excited to leave a time capsule that will commemorate this exciting moment in our history and act as an important piece of heritage. It will provide a snapshot of this unique time for future generations to explore.

“Through our ambitious community hub we are making a long term commitment to the local community that will enable us to serve and support families and youth in the area for many years to come.”

MORE: New £2m community hub with nursery, cafe and soft play gets green light

Sisters and local residents Amelie and Cora Bailey witnessed the time capsule being put into the wall.

Cora, five, said: “I am excited because it is right next to my school and nana can take me there when she picks me up from school.”

Renovations of Jubilee Hall, which used to be home to the Royal British Legion until 2014, are expected to be completed early next year.

Darren Reeve, commercial manager of Cocksedge building contractors, which is in charge of the renovation, said: “It’s great to see a time capsule being placed here at the new YMCA Hub as we reach a mid-point and now start to close-up areas of the refurbished building.

“Keeping the project on track with new ways of working through the pandemic certainly has been a real team effort, and one which will see the local community, especially young people, benefit from the services that will be on offer at the hub.

“The project itself has also allowed us to provide opportunities for an apprentice to gain valuable carpentry experience, which aligns with the YMCA’s goals in providing local young people with a focus for education, employment and positive well-being.”

To donate to the project visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/ymcanorfolkcommunityhub

