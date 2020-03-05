Do you have Tim Krul's famous water bottle?
It has become possibly the single most talked about piece of sporting equipment in Norwich City history in the space of less than 24 hours.
The water bottle belonging to heroic goalkeeper Tim Krul has earned its place in club folklore, after gaining the Dutchman cult status across social media.
Emblazoned with the names of Tottenham Hotspur penalty-takers and sets of directions, the drinking vessel has earned Krul widespread plaudits - either as a symbol of preparation or as the ultimate mind game.
However, what could have become the ultimate collectors' item for any City fan is now at large.
A Norwich City spokesman has confirmed that went the kitman went to retrieve the bottle following the shootout triumph, it was nowhere to be found.
Krul himself told BBC Radio Norfolk after the game: "Somebody nicked it. I wish I still had it but I was busy running to the other side of the stadium to celebrate with the Norwich fans."
Do you have the now famous bottle? Email david.hannant@archant.co.uk