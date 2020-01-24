Search

Advanced search

'An honour' - City goalkeeper Tim Krul on saluting 103-year-old war hero

PUBLISHED: 09:16 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 24 January 2020

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has described meeting Mayor Kenneth Mayhew as

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has described meeting Mayor Kenneth Mayhew as "an honour" - Picture: Paul Chesterton/Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Archant

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has described meeting a 103-year-old army veteran as "an honour" after presenting him with a shirt ahead of the club's away clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

British Army veteran Kenneth Mayhew is one of just four living knights of the Military William Order - the highest honour awarded to people who have served in the Netherlands.

Major Mayhew, a Norwich City fan, was guest of honour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the first time City have visited the new hope of the London club.

And ahead of the game, City stopper Krul and fellow countryman Michel Vorm - who plays for Spurs - presented Major Mayhew with shirts of the respective clubs to thank him for all he had done for their native land.

You may also want to watch:

Posting on Twitter afterwards, Krul wrote: "Was an honour to meet this hero. Unfortunately we couldn't give him the three points as a present.

"103 and counting, such an inspiration."

Presenting the shirt, Krul said: "We especially wanted to see you tonight because you have done so much for our country."

Major Mayhew was conscripted in 1939 and served as an officer on the 1st Battalion of the Suffolk Regiment. During his service he played a pivotal part in the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

He was knighted by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands in 1946, an accolade which is the Dutch equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

He celebrated his 103rd birthday on Saturday, January 18.

Most Read

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Solicitors banned from being directors after clients lose £1.8m

Richard Mallett has been banned from holding directorships for 13 years. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man in 80s seriously hurt in mobility scooter crash

Emergency services were called to the A47 Hardwick roundabout on Thursday following a collision between a car and a mobility scooter. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Part of A47 shut after crash

A crash has closed the A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: James Bass

Norse earmarks 20 jobs and four sites for axe due to ‘financial reasons’

Norse has earmarked four sites for closure. Picture: Sarah Ravencroft

Norwich prisoner set fire to cell four times in a day

Fire crews were called to Norwich Prison four times in the same day to reports of cell fires. Picture: Steve Adams.

‘An honour’ - City goalkeeper Tim Krul on saluting 103-year-old war hero

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has described meeting Mayor Kenneth Mayhew as

Warning issued over ‘scam’ Inland Revenue calls

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over automated 'scam' calls from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists