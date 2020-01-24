'An honour' - City goalkeeper Tim Krul on saluting 103-year-old war hero

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has described meeting Mayor Kenneth Mayhew as "an honour" - Picture: Paul Chesterton/Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Archant

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has described meeting a 103-year-old army veteran as "an honour" after presenting him with a shirt ahead of the club's away clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

#ncfc fan Kenneth Mayhew, aged 103, is a British Army veteran and one of only four living knights of the Military William Order, the highest honour in the Netherlands.



Our Dutch keeper @TimKrul, along with Michel Vorm, presented Kenneth with a special gift at last night's game. pic.twitter.com/PstfnOLGLa — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 23, 2020

British Army veteran Kenneth Mayhew is one of just four living knights of the Military William Order - the highest honour awarded to people who have served in the Netherlands.

Major Mayhew, a Norwich City fan, was guest of honour at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the first time City have visited the new hope of the London club.

And ahead of the game, City stopper Krul and fellow countryman Michel Vorm - who plays for Spurs - presented Major Mayhew with shirts of the respective clubs to thank him for all he had done for their native land.

Posting on Twitter afterwards, Krul wrote: "Was an honour to meet this hero. Unfortunately we couldn't give him the three points as a present.

"103 and counting, such an inspiration."

Presenting the shirt, Krul said: "We especially wanted to see you tonight because you have done so much for our country."

Major Mayhew was conscripted in 1939 and served as an officer on the 1st Battalion of the Suffolk Regiment. During his service he played a pivotal part in the liberation of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation.

He was knighted by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands in 1946, an accolade which is the Dutch equivalent of the Victoria Cross.

He celebrated his 103rd birthday on Saturday, January 18.