The moment Tim Krul helped Delia and Michael celebrate City victory

PUBLISHED: 19:44 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:44 05 May 2019

The moment Norwich City FC player Tim Krul hands the Championship trophy to Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones on the pitch at Villa Park following the Canaries' win against Aston Villa. Picture: The Pink Un

Archant

Norwich City’s Tim Krul stepped up to help the club’s owners celebrate securing the Championship title at Villa Park.

Tim Krul of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/05/2019Tim Krul of Norwich celebrates victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/05/2019

The Canaries goalkeeper left his ecstatic teammates following their 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday to carry the Championship trophy to club owners Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones, who had moved to the sidelines to get closer to the jubilant scenes on the pitch.

In a video from The Pink Un, Krul is seen to lead the couple on to the pitch and hand them the trophy, which they hoist into the air to a loud chorus from fans.

While City's players, fans and others went full steam ahead with the celebrations after the team's win, a photographer released of Mario Vrancic and a Villa Park security guard suggests the same was not always true during the match.

After scoring the squad's second goal, the midfielder approached the stands to celebrate with travelling fans but was stopped en route by the security guard.

Mario Vrancic of Norwich goes to celebrate scoring his side’s 2nd goal with the traveling Norwich fans but is stopped by an over zealous steward during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/05/2019Mario Vrancic of Norwich goes to celebrate scoring his side’s 2nd goal with the traveling Norwich fans but is stopped by an over zealous steward during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/05/2019

