The moment Tim Krul helped Delia and Michael celebrate City victory
PUBLISHED: 19:44 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:44 05 May 2019
Archant
Norwich City’s Tim Krul stepped up to help the club’s owners celebrate securing the Championship title at Villa Park.
The Canaries goalkeeper left his ecstatic teammates following their 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday to carry the Championship trophy to club owners Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones, who had moved to the sidelines to get closer to the jubilant scenes on the pitch.
In a video from The Pink Un, Krul is seen to lead the couple on to the pitch and hand them the trophy, which they hoist into the air to a loud chorus from fans.
While City's players, fans and others went full steam ahead with the celebrations after the team's win, a photographer released of Mario Vrancic and a Villa Park security guard suggests the same was not always true during the match.
After scoring the squad's second goal, the midfielder approached the stands to celebrate with travelling fans but was stopped en route by the security guard.