Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

A call has been made to improve safety for pedestrians and road users in an area where two people died and a third received life-changing injuries in a crash.

Tim East, Norfolk County Councillor for Costessey. Picture: Bill Smith Tim East, Norfolk County Councillor for Costessey. Picture: Bill Smith

Emergency services were called to the A1074 at 5pm on Friday, November 22, after a car was involved in a collision with two pedestrians.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, and one of the pedestrians, a man in his 40s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she remains.

Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Three people were hurt in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The circumstances of the collision are not yet known.

However, following the incident, Tim East, Norfolk County Councillor for Costessey, said there are known safety issues near the site of the collision.

Mr East called on Norfolk County Council (NCC) to take immediate action to improve the area for all road users, including pedestrians, and said: "There are issues in the area which have now been exasperated by this tragic accident."

Extending his sympathies to those involved in the collision, he said there were ongoing discussions to improve safety in the area including closer to the Longwater Retail Park, but that these often relied on developer-contributed funding which could slow progress.

He said: "Quite frankly I don't think we can wait for developer contributions to resolve the issues. I think NCC should take some action to improve the area's road safety, they are after all, the highways authority.

"A short term strategic fix is needed. I'm suggesting that because of the serious nature of this accident NCC should act.

"NCC ought to do something about taking more action in the area rather than waiting perhaps up to five years [for developer contributions]. You cannot wait for five years, I think NCC has an obligation given the seriousness of this tragic accident.

"Something needs to change now, you cannot wait when we are talking about public safety, pedestrian safety and road safety, we need to do something about it."