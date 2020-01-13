Children recreate centuries-old Plough Monday tradition
PUBLISHED: 15:34 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 13 January 2020
Children re-enacted an ancient tradition as they followed the plough through their village.
Records show that Plough Monday parades have taken place at Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn, since 1453.
Farm workers would perform a song and dance for villagers in return for a donation to themselves or the church.
If the donation was not deemed large enough or families did not make a donation, they could expect to see their gardens ploughed up in farming's answer to trick or treat.
Pupils from from Tilney All Saints and Anthony Curton primaries recreated the rural tradition for a special lottery-funded history project.
Sixty paraded behind a hand plough and tractor from Tilney school to the village church where the plough was blessed, before the children performed traditional 'molly dancing' to historic music from the village collected by the composer Vaughan Williams.