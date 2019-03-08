Tilda Swinton film shot in Norfolk is in cinemas
PUBLISHED: 12:20 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 31 August 2019
The Souvenir focuses on a young film student who falls in love with a heroin addict and stars Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke and Tilda Swinton.
In 2017, it took crews eight weeks to construct a film school and numerous interior sets within the former aircraft hangar at West Raynham, filling it with type-writers, film reels and boxy briefcases to complete the look.
Producer Luke Schiller said: "We hired someone to find somewhere to film and we wanted an abandoned army airfield. It had the space and the buildings along the side to build the film set, and with everything altogether it helps give more focus and camaraderie.
"It is very peaceful with great open skies and we brought life back into this building."
Ian Fox, co-director of FW Properties which manage the former RAF base, said there have been serious enquiries made for further film productions on the site.
Mr Fox added: "We have a business park here with availability for all types of uses and this opportunity came to us out of the blue.
"We got a call from the location agent to have a look at The Souvenir so our attention turned to filmmaking. We are going to attempt to promote this as a serious film production site."
Filming for a sequel has already begun, with the stars flooding into King's Lynn to film at the Majestic cinema just last month.
Parts of the film have been filmed in the town centre, including the town hall and the doorway of a house on Queen Street.
Cast members and the film crew, including IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade, were also in Sedgeford Lane, an alleyway off the High Street in King's Lynn, which was dressed as London's Soho in the mid-80s.
Mr Schiller said of Lynn: "It's been great working up here, everyone has been very helpful and very supportive. It's great to tap into local talent and it's been wonderful."
While it has shown thousands of films since it was built in 1929, the art deco Majestic has yet to feature in one.