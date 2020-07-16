Video

Norfolk teen gets over two million views on TikTok video of iconic film scene

Norfolk teen Ellen Smith has gained over two million views on her TikTok video recreating the olive scene from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. Picture: TikTok/@ellenrosesmithx TikTok/@ellenrosesmithx

The opening scene in coming-of-age comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is an iconic moment in British film history and a Norfolk teen has now recreated it on TikTok with her family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ellen Smith, 19, from Worstead took on the role of Georgia Nicolson and spent three days making an olive costume using old cardboard boxes and papier-mâché which she painted over.

In the scene Georgia, turns up at ‘Slaggy Lindsay’s’ fancy dress party as a stuffed olive after agreeing with her friends to go as hors d’oeuvres as a joke, but when she arrives and sees her friends haven’t stuck to the plan she flees after everyone laughs at her.

While lockdown means Miss Smith can’t have all her friends round at the moment, her family took on the other roles with her mum Sally playing Jas, wearing a devil costume, and her sister Sophie as ‘Slaggy Lindsay’.

READ MORE: Drive-in cinema review: The perfect summer outing without rustling popcorn

The clip has had over 2.6 million views on the TikTok video platform and she has now had to turn off her notifications as she was getting so many.

Miss Smith said: “My mum always put the film on when we were growing up and we watched it one evening recently and thought how funny it would be to give it a go and get the adults involved too and I didn’t expect it to blow up so much.

“We had a lot of fun and it is great that other people are enjoying it.”