Trainer recommends 15 minute home workout during lockdown

Published: 3:41 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 4:05 PM January 5, 2021

Personal trainer and owner of Tiger Fitness, Richard Taylor, has provided a quick 15-minute workout to do every day this week. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As we are once again forced to stay at home, it’s more important than ever to keep moving and feel positive, as the pandemic continues.

But you don’t need a gym or fancy equipment to improve your fitness and wellbeing.

Personal trainer and owner of Tiger Fitness, Richard Taylor, has provided a quick 15-minute workout to do every day this week.

Personal trainer and owner of Tiger Fitness, Richard Taylor, has provided a quick 15-minute workout to do every day this week. - Credit: Richard Taylor



Mr Taylor, from Thetford, said: “We've heard it lots over the pandemic 'working out is good for your mental health' and it is so true.

“Even a 15 minute workout in your living room could completely change your mindset for the day.



“The hardest thing in my experience is actually doing it. Make a plan, keep it simple and realistic.



“Here are a few simple moves that you can do at home to keep yourself moving and your mind feeling great.”



Running on the spot - aim to get your knees as high as possible. Squats - aim to get your hips below the knee line. Crunches - fingers on temples keep your eyes on the ceiling. Jumping jacks - full semi circle with both hands, touching the index fingers at the top and bottom Lunges - chest high, back straight, core engaged.



Mr Taylor added: “Do these movements one after the other, 30 seconds movement time and 30 second rest for 3 sets.

“You can adjust timings to suit your individual needs but this will only take you 15 minutes.



“I can guarantee you that after something as small as this you will be feeling better, more optimistic and positive.



“This isn't life changing for your body but can simply be the starting point for balancing out your mental wellbeing and putting a positive spin on your day.



“If you'd like to follow me with workouts you can do at home please visit my YouTube, www.youtube.com/tigerfitnessthetford.

You may also want to watch:

"There you will find lots of workouts, most of them bodyweight but if you have weighted aids at home, you can incorporate them as well.



"Make the plan today and put a well deserved tick next to it."