New tiers should be kept small and local to beat Covid

Opinion

Published: 8:40 AM November 26, 2020

Every part of England will find out today which one of the three tiers of coronavirus restrictions it will be put in to after December 2.

The government was right to review the tier system which was in place before the latest lockdown.

Research from the University of East Anglia found that the lowest tier, which this region was in pre-lockdown, had little impact on Covid-19 infection rates.

It was not strict enough.

Considering we are likely to be in a tier system for several months, before a vaccine can be rolled out, it needs to be strict enough to stop cases shooting up again, thus causing another national lockdown, but not so strict that the lockdown effectively continues in all but name.The other big question we will find out the answer to today is what region Norfolk will be placed in.

In our view, the government should use smaller, county-sized tiers rather than lumping the whole of east England into one huge tier.

Norfolk has much lower positive coronavirus tests than many other regions. - Credit: PA

If that were to happen, over the next few months, our freedoms would be dependent on how strictly people more than 100 miles away follow the rules.

It would be wrong to place Norfolk and Suffolk in a tier which also includes the likes of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex.

These are very different places and local MPs have rightly been trying to persuade ministers that Norfolk should be excluded from such a tier.

If Norfolk is not placed in a tier of its own, then one including Suffolk and Cambridgeshire would make far more sense than just one tier for the entire east of England.