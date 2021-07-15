News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How 'wobbly moon' could cause widespread flooding in East Anglia

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:48 AM July 15, 2021   
A nice moon over the ground during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, LutonPicture

A 'wobbly moon' could affect the climate in our region significantly in the future. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coastal communities in our region could be at higher risk of flooding over the next decade due to the effects of the 'wobbly moon' lunar cycle.

Beginning around 2030, the moon's orbit will enter a 'wobbling' phase, which causes more extreme fluctuations of tide heights.

Rising sea levels combined with changes caused by the moon's orbit are likely to cause significantly more natural disasters, NASA has warned.

Flooding may occur in clusters depending on the positioning of the moon, earth and sun, potentially creating supercharged gravitational effects on the sea.

One fifth of East Anglia is below sea level and the region's low-lying geography would be particularly vulnerable to these lunar effects.

As recently as last week, several areas in the region were affected by flooding caused by torrential rain.

Last year Climate Central's global warming map showed huge swathes of East Anglia could be under water by 2050.

Flooding
Norfolk

