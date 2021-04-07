Works under way as part of major flood defence scheme

Published: 6:32 PM April 7, 2021

A multi-million-pound scheme of works to reduce the risk of flooding to hundreds of homes and businesses in Lowestoft has taken another important step forward.

Preparatory works were under way this week as part of next phase of the Lowestoft Flood Defence Project.

The scheme, which is being carried out as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP), will see a tidal flood barrier built in Lowestoft’s outer harbour, along with tidal flood walls to the north and south of the barrier.

With the Lowestoft FRMP representing a major capital investment for the town of around £67m, and the target date for completion being 2025, a spokesman said: "When finished, the project will support the economic growth and regeneration of Lowestoft and reduce the risk of flooding to over 1,500 homes and 800 businesses."

Works were under way this week as part of the tidal flood walls construction on Hamilton Road and the A47 Waveney Road.

Waveney Road in Lowestoft prior to construction. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Credit: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: "Work began on April 6 and will be completed in May 2022.

"Construction of the tidal walls starts in Hamilton Road and Waveney Road. There will be a footpath closure on the south side of Waveney Road with pedestrians being diverted to the north side.

"The bus stop on the south side of Waveney Road will be relocated to adjacent to the Port entrance."

The proposed brickwork cladding and flood defence wall on the A47 Waveney Road. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Credit: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

As the works progress, construction of the tidal walls is set to include "minor demolition works, site clearance, excavations, steel sheet piling, concrete works, installation of demountable defence foundation works and floodgates at the Port entrance."

It will eventually see solid flood walls built around the north harbour, north of the Hamilton Road dock basin

and to the south of Hamilton Road.

Flood walls with glass tops will also eventually run around the Yacht Club and South Pier, allowing unrestricted views across the yacht basin and from the Yacht Club building.

The Lowestoft FRMP was established after the December 2013 tidal surge to develop a way forward "to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea, rivers and from extreme rainfall."

In December 2013 the “devastating” storm surge caused havoc along the east coast – with 158 residential and 233 commercial properties flooded in the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad area.







