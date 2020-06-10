Town's 'well deserved story' to be showcased in documentary

Joshua Freemantle, director of Life of Lowestoft, with the poster promoting the premiere at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft and theatre chief executive Emma Butler Smith. Picture: Life of Lowestoft Archant

A documentary that celebrates the UK's most easterly town and tells a unique story is set for a special premiere next summer.

Joshua Freemantle, director of Life of Lowestoft. Picture: Life of Lowestoft Joshua Freemantle, director of Life of Lowestoft. Picture: Life of Lowestoft

Marking a year long documentary project by Lowestoft Rising, it is entitled Life of Lowestoft, and has been created and directed by teenage photographer Joshua Freemantle.

Mr Freemantle, 16, started the project in June, with a "very special world premiere" of 'Life of Lowestoft' to be showcased on June 10, 2020 at the Marina Theatre.

And ahead of that, tickets will go on sale from this Saturday, November 30.

Telling Lowestoft's "well deserved story", the documentary showcases the past, present and future of Britain's most easterly town - proudly told by those who live here.

As Mr Freemantle continues to work hard on all of the filming and looking through archive pictures the community tickets will go on sale this weekend.

Mr Freemantle said: "We've been lucky enough to gain the following funders - East Anglia Art Fund, Lowestoft Rising, Making Waves, East Suffolk Council and Kirkley People's Forum, otherwise the project wouldn't be possible.

"It's all about telling the well deserved story for the town and really raising the profile for Lowestoft.

"I really truly think Lowestoft is heading the way towards being the new Brighton."

Phil Aves, Lowestoft Rising change manager, said: "The concept of this documentary is to capture the history and culture of our great town, and contrast that with the new and exciting developments that are now taking place here.

"Historically we have not always captured the past well and would like to ensure that we document the current changes as they happen."

The film features historic footage, photographs and first-hand stories from the local community.

It also relives the moments which made 2019 so special while looking ahead to a bright future for the town.

You can join Mr Freemantle and the project team in Lowestoft town centre from 1pm to 3pm this Saturday to "share your love of Lowestoft" and you could also be lucky enough to feature at the end of the film.

Tickets are available this Saturday from the Marina Theatre box office, via marinatheatre.co.uk or by calling 01502 533200.