Limited tickets go on sale this morning for exclusive Benedicts pop-up dinner at Flint

Chef Richard Bainbridge is taking is restaurant out of the city for one night only, serving snacks and three courses, paired with wines from the vineyard.

On Monday, September 16, the three AA Rosette awarded Benedicts restaurant in Norwich will relocate for one night only to Flint Vineyard, one of the UK's most exciting new wineries, which combines cutting-edge technology with a respect for tradition to produce elegant and refined English wines.

Sat amongst the barrels at Flint, guests will enjoy a four-course menu designed by chef patron, Richard Bainbridge. Dishes have been curated to pair beautifully with each wine chosen personally by Hannah and Ben Witchell, founders of the vineyard.

Dishes will include Cromer crab Norfolk dumplings served in a rich crab sauce, barbecue Dry-Aged dry-aged pork with a beetroot puree, kale and mustard seed sauce, and a white chocolate and pink fizz mousse with a blackberry sorbet.

Wines will be introduced by the winemaker and include the floral and zippy Silex Blanc 2018, the citrus and peppery spiced Bacchus 2018 and the unique English Pinot Noir Précoce 2018, which was aged and fermented in both Burgundian oak barrels and stainless steels to produce a delicate red wine. The Charmat Rosé 2018 is the first of it's kind in England. This sparkling wine is fruit driven with cherry and fruits of the forest will be used in the dessert alongside a glass to accompany it.

Upon arrival, guests will enjoy delicious snacks to accompany a glass of Flint Vineyard's brand new sparkling Blanc de Noirs, which hasn't been released for sale yet alongside the Benedicts speciality crafted Extra Pale Ale Beer.

Richard and his wife Katja are excited about this unique dinner experience: "We're very much looking forward to teaming up with Flint Vineyard for this exclusive dinner in this magical setting. We truly love their wines and it's been a pleasure to create a menu to pair with such exceptional English, local, wines."

Hannah and Ben say: "Benedicts were the first restaurant who put our wines on their winelist so it's fitting that we do our first-ever pop-up event with Richard, Katja and the team. Richard is a great chef and we are delighted with the menu and how well our muchloved wines have been paired. We're excited to show our guests how good it is." Tickets are £75 per person and will include snacks, arrival drink and a four course meal, each dish paired

with a Flint Vineyard wine. Tickets are now on sale and can be booked on the Flint Vineyard website.

Places are limited and will be sold on a first come first served basis. Due to the nature of the event, the team are unable to cater for individual dietary requirements.