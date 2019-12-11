Tickets for Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2020 to go on sale next week Donna-Louise Bishop

11 December, 2019 - 13:08

Showgirls in costume for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD Archant

It may have more than a week left of its sold-out run, but already organisers of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular are looking towards next year.

A silk dancer rehearsing for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD

Tickets for the show's 2020 performances are going on sale next week from 9.30am on Monday, December 16.

Hosted by Britain's Got Talent finalist comedian and ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, the 2019 production of this glittering rhinestone and tinsel-packed variety show has so far delighted more than 115,000 visitors from all over the world - including guests from Australia.

Other acts include Cyr wheeler Billy George, roller skating double act Royer and Emelie, theatre organist Phil Kelsall on The Mighty Wurlitzer, alongside the company of over 120 dancers, singers and musicians.

Since opening its doors in 1977, the family-run event has become one of Europe's biggest Christmas shows.

- For tickets visit the website or ring 01328 878477. Tickets are priced from £38. The first performance will take place on Friday, November 6.