Inspired by her best friend’s cancer journey, Tia Hutchinson was just six years old when she began fundraising for others in need.

Now nearly 12 years on, her namesake charity – Tia's Treasures – has gone on to raise more than £12,000 for many worthy causes.

The former pupil of Herman Primary School and Ormiston Venture Academy, both in Gorleston, started making bracelets, necklaces, earrings and key rings to raise funds for children with cancer.

It began after her best friend Demi faced unimaginable challenges when she lost her sight to cancer. First diagnosed with retinoblastoma at six months old, she became blind in both eyes by the age of eight.

Tia, now aged 17, is currently in college, has a part-time job at a chip shop, and volunteers at The Bread Kitchen. She has been supported by her family since the inception of Tia’s Treasures.

Parents Richard and Lisa Hutchinson, along with siblings Alex, 19, Adam, 13, Jamie, 12, Tommy, six, and Toby, five, have supported raising proceeds from the sales of Tia's Treasures as well as other fundraising initiatives.

Over the past 11 years, the team has fundraised for a number of charities, deserving causes and individuals by hosting family fun days, raffles, sponsored hair dyes and head shaves, and fancy-dress sponsored walks.

One of the most recent fundraising events saw Mr Hutchinson complete a skydive over the skies of Beccles, north Suffolk, to celebrate 11 years of Tia's Treasures and raise funds for Home-Start Norfolk.

Mrs Hutchinson said: “As Richard has never stepped foot on a plane before, let alone dived down to Earth from 13,000ft with speeds of up to 120mph, this was one of the bravest fundraisers yet.”

Although originally the team raised funds CLIC Sargent and Childhood Eye Cancer Trust, it has gone on to raise money for other worthy causes including Young Epilepsy to fund seizure alarms, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and has carried out various random acts of kindness.

Now the team is focusing their efforts on raising money for Home-Start Norfolk after Mrs Hutchinson recently finished training to become a family support volunteer.

