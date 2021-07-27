News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Full steam ahead for track renewal work on railway

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:43 AM July 27, 2021   
Line renewal and signalling work is set to take place at Thuxton Station on the Mid Norfolk Railway line.

Line renewal and signalling work is set to take place at Thuxton Station on the Mid Norfolk Railway line. - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

The next stage of a long-term project to upgrade the Mid Norfolk Railway is set to get under way.

The MNR is working on track renewal between Wymondham Junction and Dereham.

Preparatory work has been ongoing at Thuxton Station ahead of work to replace the line with concrete sleepers and flat bottom rail.

Line renewal and signalling work is set to take place at Thuxton Station on the Mid Norfolk Railway line.

Line renewal and signalling work is set to take place at Thuxton Station on the Mid Norfolk Railway line. - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

General manager George Saville described this next stage as "an extremely important upgrade".

He said: "This passing loop is vital to the operation of multiple trains on our running line.

You may also want to watch:

"The work also brings to a conclusion the refurbishment and upgrade of this section of the line."

Line renewal and signalling work is set to take place at Thuxton Station on the Mid Norfolk Railway line.

Line renewal and signalling work is set to take place at Thuxton Station on the Mid Norfolk Railway line. - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

Signalling equipment will also be installed as part of a phased project from the MNR's signalling and telegraph team.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
  2. 2 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  3. 3 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  1. 4 Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant
  2. 5 Family demands answers after 91-year-old dies weighing four stone
  3. 6 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
  4. 7 Cannabis stash worth about £2000 found hidden in home
  5. 8 Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing
  6. 9 Met office issue weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk
  7. 10 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship

Department head Richard Pike said it was "another important step towards the long-term ambition to resignal the whole line".

Work at Thuxton is "due to begin shortly".

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Aspiring farmer Ruby Travis, 16, from Filby, rode a John Deere tractor to the Flegg High school prom

Farming

Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus