Full steam ahead for track renewal work on railway

The next stage of a long-term project to upgrade the Mid Norfolk Railway is set to get under way.

The MNR is working on track renewal between Wymondham Junction and Dereham.

Preparatory work has been ongoing at Thuxton Station ahead of work to replace the line with concrete sleepers and flat bottom rail.

General manager George Saville described this next stage as "an extremely important upgrade".

He said: "This passing loop is vital to the operation of multiple trains on our running line.

"The work also brings to a conclusion the refurbishment and upgrade of this section of the line."

Signalling equipment will also be installed as part of a phased project from the MNR's signalling and telegraph team.

Department head Richard Pike said it was "another important step towards the long-term ambition to resignal the whole line".

Work at Thuxton is "due to begin shortly".