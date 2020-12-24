Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light cancelled ahead of Tier 4 restrictions

Published: 10:25 AM December 24, 2020

Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light has been cancelled because of coronavirus - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's Thursford Collection has been forced to cancel its Christmas light show as the county plunges into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions.

Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light show will shut down after December 24 ahead of Norfolk entering Tier 4 lockdown from Boxing Day.

The show, which replaced the venue's annual Christmas Spectacular because of Coronavirus was due to run until January 10 2021.

George Cushing unpacking items for the Enchanted Journey of Light show at Thursford. - Credit: Archant

Announcing the show was being cancelled the show's organisers, said: "After the recent government announcement about large parts of the UK going into Tier 4, including Norfolk, we are devastated to say that the Enchanted Journey of Light will have its last day tomorrow (24th December)."

"Everyone who has a booking with us from the 27th Dec – 10th January will be automatically refunded early January. Please do not contact us regarding your booking as this process will be done automatically.

"We started this project in July with the hope that we can give as many of you the Christmas cheer we all needed this year, hopefully we have done just that to all that have visited."

Bosses said Thursford would be back "bigger and better" in 2021 and thanked their staff for all their hard work.

They said: "Thank you to all our amazing team for their relentless hard work and commitment throughout this hard year. The Enchanted Journey of Light is a huge credit to you all and it just shows what we can achieve, even in the hardest of times!"

Thursford’s Enchanted Journey Of Light - Credit: THURSFORD COLLECTION

Thursford invested £300,000 into creating the event, not wanting to disappoint people after having to cancel its huge Christmas show which attracts more than 100,000 visitors, including from abroad.

The impressive show included a 1km indoor journey past lots of Christmas scenes before heading onto a light show and then moving outside to a walk past several more scenes of jungle animals as well as an illuminated fantasy ice palace.

Thursford’s Enchanted Journey Of Light - Credit: THURSFORD COLLECTION

Many of the items in the show – including a life-sized rhino and giraffe – came from China. The show had to be postponed by two weeks when some of the animals were delayed in transport and a nationwide lockdown was imposed. Originally due to start on November 19 - The Enchanted Journey of Light opened on December 3.