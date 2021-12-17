News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thursford Christmas Spectacular cancels three days of shows due to Covid

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:21 PM December 17, 2021
Tickets are going on sale this Friday for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022. 

Thursford Christmas Spectacular has cancelled shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening due to Covid-enforced absences - Credit: Thursford

The biggest Christmas show in Norfolk has cancelled upcoming performances due to 'Covid-enforced' absences affecting cast and crew.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular has cancelled its performances scheduled for tonight, (December 17), Saturday (December 18) and Sunday (December 19).

The Thursford show hopes to resume on Monday, December 20, and will provide further information as soon as possible.

Guests affected by the cancellations will be automatically refunded to the card used for the purchase.

Sadly tickets cannot be exchanged to another event.

The Thursford show said: "On behalf of everyone at Thursford we apologise for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to welcoming you back to Thursford next year."

The popular Christmas show has returned this year after having to cancel in 2020.

Tickets had sold quickly for this year's shows, with a number of December dates sold out. 

In October this year, founder of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, John Cushing, said that losing the show last year was "like a bereavement" and the show was looking forward to returning in full this year. 

The disappointing news of cancellations follows the announcement that tickets for the 2022 series of the festive variety show went on sale today.



