Better than Royal Ascot? Christmas show beats tough competition for national award

PUBLISHED: 12:24 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 14 August 2019

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2018. Photo: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular has earned the award for 'Best Event for Groups' at the Group Travel Awards for the second year running.

Part of the action at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Courtesy the Thursford Christmas SpectacularPart of the action at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Courtesy the Thursford Christmas Spectacular

The nationwide Group Travel Awards, which were held at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel in London, saw Thursford Christmas Spectacular win against fellow 2019 nominees including Royal Ascot and Edinburgh Tattoo.

Now in its 43rd year, Thursford Christmas Spectacular will run for seven weeks during the festive season from November 6 to December 23, with many performances already sold out.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett is new to Thursford Christmas Spectacular for 2019. The comedian and ventriloquist will introduce this year's speciality acts including one of the world's top acrobats Billy George and international roller skating double act Royer and Emelie.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Corner ShopThursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: The Corner Shop

Over 3000 West End and Broadway performers auditioned this year for the company of over 120 dancers, singers and musicians who will perform show-tunes, chart toppers and classic Christmas carols.

