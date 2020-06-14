Shed blaze among call outs tackled by fire crews

Firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station were called out following a shed fire on Oxford Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Firefighters dealt with a grassland blaze and a shed fire following separate call outs in Thurlton and Lowestoft.

A crew from Loddon fire station responded following reports of a “fire in the open” on Low Road, Thurlton on Saturday night (June 13).

They arrived at the scene about 6pm, and a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

The scene was cleared by 18.43pm.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out following a shed fire on Oxford Road in Lowestoft.

Firefighters were mobilised to the shed fire at 6.56pm, as they quickly tackled the blaze.

The scene was cleared by 7.12pm and a post on the Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter page said: “18:56 #BlueWatch mobilised to shed fire.

“Crews used 1 hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”