Shed blaze among call outs tackled by fire crews
PUBLISHED: 09:29 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 14 June 2020
Firefighters dealt with a grassland blaze and a shed fire following separate call outs in Thurlton and Lowestoft.
A crew from Loddon fire station responded following reports of a “fire in the open” on Low Road, Thurlton on Saturday night (June 13).
They arrived at the scene about 6pm, and a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.”
The scene was cleared by 18.43pm.
A crew from Lowestoft South fire station were called out following a shed fire on Oxford Road in Lowestoft.
Firefighters were mobilised to the shed fire at 6.56pm, as they quickly tackled the blaze.
The scene was cleared by 7.12pm and a post on the Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter page said: “18:56 #BlueWatch mobilised to shed fire.
“Crews used 1 hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”
