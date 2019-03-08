Firefighters tackle car ablaze on Norfolk road

Firefighters responded to quickly put out a car blaze on a Norfolk road.

Crews from Loddon and Great Yarmouth fire stations were called out at 9.06am on Sunday, May 12 following reports that a car was on fire.

On arrival at the scene in Beccles Road, Thurlton they discovered a car ablaze and quickly put out the flames.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Loddon and Great Yarmouth extinguished a car fire on Beccles Road, Thurlton using compressed air foam and wearing breathing apparatus."