Firefighters tackle car ablaze on Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 10:27 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 12 May 2019
Archant
Firefighters responded to quickly put out a car blaze on a Norfolk road.
Crews from Loddon and Great Yarmouth fire stations were called out at 9.06am on Sunday, May 12 following reports that a car was on fire.
On arrival at the scene in Beccles Road, Thurlton they discovered a car ablaze and quickly put out the flames.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Loddon and Great Yarmouth extinguished a car fire on Beccles Road, Thurlton using compressed air foam and wearing breathing apparatus."
