Search

Advanced search

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

PUBLISHED: 11:17 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:35 12 November 2018

A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

The man, in his 20s, was driving a BMW on Saturday, November 10 at about 3.15pm along the Thrigby Road towards Filby, Great Yarmouth, when he left the carriageway, collided with a telegraph pole and a tree before landing in a ditch.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains for treatment.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and reopened at about 9pm.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

They should contact PC Matt Buckoke at Acle Roads Policing on 101 quoting reference 306 of 10/11/2018.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

A van and a Honda Civic were involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Picture Google.

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vulnerable elderly residents left without heating and hot water for six days

Benjamin Court. Photo: Colin Finch

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Early morning bus catches fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Legal bid to declare missing Norfolk doctor dead

David Lidgey who has been missing since 2011 Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast