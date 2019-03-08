Three car crash on 'wet and slippery' roads in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 22:19 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 27 July 2019
Archant
Police have dealt with a collision between three vehicles on a road in a Norfolk village earlier today.
South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27.
And officers have warned drivers to take care on the roads due to the "wet and slippery" conditions.
In a tweet posted at 7.37pm, South Norfolk Police said: "Three vehicle road traffic collision on Keswick Road, Cringleford.
"Thankfully no injuries, but could have been much worse.
"The road is currently closed while officers investigate the incident and the vehicles are recovered.
"Please drive carefully as the roads are very wet and slippery."