Three-vehicle crash in north Norfolk

There was a crash in Sankence Lane, near Aylsham. Picture: Google street view Archant

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle crash between Cawston and Aylsham today.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “It was in Sankence Lane and involved three vehicles. We received a report of the accident at 9.15am. Ambulance and fire were also called.”

Police are still on scene and all three vehicles are being recovered.

More to follow.