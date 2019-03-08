Three vehicle crash closes road
PUBLISHED: 17:25 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 02 September 2019
Police have closed a road in a Norfolk village following a car crash.
Officers were called Yarmouth Road (B1136) in Hales, near Loddon at 4.24pm following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue service and the ambulance service have also been called to the scene of the incident.
Following the crash, Yarmouth Road has been closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The road is expected to be closed for some time.
For the latest travel information visit the edp24.co.uk traffic map.
