Three vehicle crash closes road

Police have closed the B1136 in Hales following a car crash. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Police have closed a road in a Norfolk village following a car crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yarmouth Road in #Hales is currently closed due to an RTC. Please use an alternative route. Road will be closed for some time. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 2, 2019

Officers were called Yarmouth Road (B1136) in Hales, near Loddon at 4.24pm following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service and the ambulance service have also been called to the scene of the incident.

Following the crash, Yarmouth Road has been closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

For the latest travel information visit the edp24.co.uk traffic map.