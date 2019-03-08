Search

Advanced search

Three vehicle crash closes road

PUBLISHED: 17:25 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 02 September 2019

Police have closed the B1136 in Hales following a car crash. Picture: Google Maps

Police have closed the B1136 in Hales following a car crash. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police have closed a road in a Norfolk village following a car crash.

Officers were called Yarmouth Road (B1136) in Hales, near Loddon at 4.24pm following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service and the ambulance service have also been called to the scene of the incident.

Following the crash, Yarmouth Road has been closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

For the latest travel information visit the edp24.co.uk traffic map.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Woman arrested for assault following argument with neighbour

PA 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault following a dispute with a neighbour. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

S Club 7 stars set to perform in Norfolk club

S Club 7 Credit: Rebecca Naden - PA Archive/PA Images

Illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre leads to police action

Norfolk police were alerted to an illegal drone flight in Norwich city centre after footage emerged on Facebook. Pictured is the Norfolk Constabulary drone. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Retailer bucks the trend with plans to close Brexit stockpile warehouse

Aldiss in Fakenham is closing a warehouse it opened to stockpile for Brexit. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists