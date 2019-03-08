Long delays and road blocked after three-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 09:13 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 10 July 2019
A busy road near Norwich has been blocked after a three-vehicle crash.
Norfolk police advised drivers to avoid the Norwich-bound A146 at Trowse after the incident, which happened just before 8.30am on Wednesday morning.
Police said one lane towards Norwich is currently blocked, and the incident happened underneath the A47 flyover. Traffic on the southbound stretch is also said to be slow.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews - one each from Carrow and Earlham - to the scene.
The ambulance service has also been called.
Fran Whymark, county and district councillor for Wroxham and parish councillor for Rackheath, warned drivers on Twitter there were "long tailbacks".
Norwich Bus Updates warned there were "severe delays" to buses in the area.
