Drivers escape serious injury after three-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 14:43 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 09 December 2019

The B1135 at Anmer, near the Sandringham Estate, was closed following a three-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to a busy road following a collision involving three vehicles.

Police were called at around 8.24am on Monday morning (December 9) following reports of a crash on the B1153 in the village of Anmer, near to the Sandringham Estate.

A few minutes later the three vehicles involved were found to be blocking the road, but none of the drivers nor passengers had sustained serious injuries.

Fire crews from King's Lynn and Massingham were initially sent to the scene, before being stood down when it was discovered their services were not required.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary assisted with traffic control in the area and the road was later reopened.

