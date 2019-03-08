Three vehicle crash on main road - but motorists escape injury

Aylsham Road in Norwich, which is closed to through traffic this week. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Three motorists were fortunate to escape injury this evening, following a crash between two cars and a van on one of the city's busiest roads.

The incident happened on the Aylsham Road in Norwich, close to the junction with Mile Cross Road and near where an existing road closure is already in place.

Shortly after 7.40pm, emergency services were alerted following a crash between two cars - a Skoda and a Honda - and a van.

Police and firefighters attended the scene, with the vehicles suffering considerable damage and blocking the road.

However, a spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said none of the people that were involved in the incident suffered injuries as a result.

Emergency services were able to move the van to the side of the road allowing traffic to pass. The road was then cleared by around 8pm.

The incident also happened close to a stretch of the Aylsham Road which is currently closed to allow for improvements to drainage and changes to a pedestrian island near St Luke's Church Centre to be made.