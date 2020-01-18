Search

A134 closed after three vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:14 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 18 January 2020

The A134 had to be closed following a crash at Northwold. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph

The A134 had to be closed following a crash at Northwold. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph

Adrian Cable/Geograph

One person was trapped and others injured after a three vehicle crash that closed the A134.

Emergency services were called at 8.51am today (January 18) after members of the public reported a collision on Thetford Road, near Northwold.

Fire crews from Methwold and Thetford attended the crash that involved a white Vauxhall Corsa, blue Ford Mondeo and a silver Ford Transit van.

One person was trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. Some of those involved sustained injuries though these are not believed to have been life changing.

The A134 was blocked and traffic diverted whilst police dealt with the incident and the recovery of the vehicles as well as a an oil spill on the road.

A134 closed after three vehicle crash

The A134 had to be closed following a crash at Northwold. Picture: Adrian Cable/Geograph
