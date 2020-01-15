Search

Emergency services respond following three-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:10 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 15 January 2020

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the three-vehicle collision at the junction of London Road South and Kendal Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A busy road has been partially blocked following a three-vehicle collision.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash at the junction of London Road South and Kendal Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft.

Police and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were alerted just before 9.20am on Wednesday, January 15 following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "We were called just before 9.20am following a collision at the junction of London Road Pakefield and Kendal Road.

"The collision involves three vehicles - a Toyota Yaris, a Renault Scenic and a Nissan Qashqai.

"A woman is being checked over by the ambulance service and the injuries are not believed to be serious as we remain at the scene."

Check back on this website later for updates.

